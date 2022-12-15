Capela is expected to miss approximately 1-to-2 weeks with a right calf strain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela left Wednesday's game after injuring his calf. With the veteran big man out at least a week, Onyeka Okongwu will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. Capela ranks third in the NBA in rebounds per game with 12.0, so his production down low will surely be missed. Okongwu isn't quite able to match Capela's production on the glass, averaging 11.1 boards per 36 minutes compared to Capela's 15.6.