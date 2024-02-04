Capela was diagnosed with a left adductor strain following an MRI on Sunday and is scheduled to be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.

Though Atlanta did not indicate that Capela was playing through an injury in Saturday's 141-134 overtime win over the Warriors, he reportedly experienced discomfort late in the victory and was sent in for further testing Sunday. With the MRI revealing the adductor injury, Capela will now be sidelined for at least Atlanta's next four games before the team updates his status. Onyeka Okongwu will presumably step in as the Hawks' starting center in the interim and should be viewed as a must-roster option in nearly every format with the likelihood that he'll take on a 30-plus-minute role.