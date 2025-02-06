Capela (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After missing five straight games due to a back injury, Capela is now being listed as out for Friday due to personal reasons. The veteran big man will aim to rejoin the team on the second leg of Atlanta's back-to-back, which comes Saturday in Washington. Onyeka Okongwu should continue delivering enhanced fantasy value from the Hawks' starting lineup, as he's averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.1 minutes over six games where Capela has been unavailable this season.