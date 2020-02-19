Coach Lloyd Pierce noted it will be "weeks" before Capela (heel) will play, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Still dealing with plantar fasciitis, Capela will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Hawks, who entered the All-Star break with a 15-41 record, have no reason to rush Capela back. More information on a timetable for his return should emerge as he hits various milestones in his recovery.