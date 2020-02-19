Hawks' Clint Capela: Out for 'weeks'
Coach Lloyd Pierce noted it will be "weeks" before Capela (heel) will play, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Still dealing with plantar fasciitis, Capela will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Hawks, who entered the All-Star break with a 15-41 record, have no reason to rush Capela back. More information on a timetable for his return should emerge as he hits various milestones in his recovery.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...