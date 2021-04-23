Capela (back) is out Friday against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Capela will miss his first game since April 7. This is a big absence for the Hawks, as Capela has averaged 20.1 points, 18.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across the past nine games. In his absence, Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight should see more minutes.
