Capela (Achilles) is out for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old center will officially miss his third outing of the season as he tends to Achilles soreness. Onyeka Okongwu figures to take Capela's place in the starting lineup Monday. Capela's next opportunity to rejoin the Hawks' starting lineup comes Wednesday in Orlando.