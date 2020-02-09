Capela (heel) hopes to return coming out of the All-Star break, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Capela was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, but he'll also miss Monday's and Wednesday's contests as he continues his recovery from plantar fasciitis. The 25-year-old's next opportunity to make his debut with the Hawks will come Thursday, Feb. 20 versus the Heat. According to Ben Ladner of SI.com, Capela and Skal Labissiere (knee) will remain in Atlanta during the upcoming road trip to continue their rehab work.