The Hawks are are optimistic that Capela avoided significant right knee damage, but he will undergo an MRI Saturday to determine the extent of his injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Capela left Friday's victory over the Cavaliers after hyperextending his knee. While his initial outlook is optimistic, it remains to be seen what his timetable for a return is. The Hawks will take on the Heat in Round 1, with Game 1 tipping off on Sunday. Onyeka Okongwu would be the prime beneficiary should Capela ultimately miss time.