Capela chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 117-98 victory over the Bucks.

Capela once again led Atlanta on the glass in a limited amount of playing time during a blowout victory, leading both teams in rebounds. Capela has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in seven of his 10 games this season, having done so in three straight outings.