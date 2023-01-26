Capela finished with 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 win over the Thunder.

Capela struggled from the charity stripe, but other than that, this was an excellent game for him since he was perfect from the field, active on the glass and helpful defensively. The big man has posted back-to-back double-doubles and has scored in double digits in five of his six games since returning to the hardwood, so he didn't miss a step despite being sidelined for 10 straight games between late December and mid-January.