Capela (ankle) will play and start during Friday's preseason opener against the Magic, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Capela was previously questionable with right ankle soreness, but he's feeling better and will get the nod in the first real action of the season. John Collins will join him in the frontcourt, with Danilo Gallinari coming off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Questionable for preseason opener•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: 'Ready to go' for season opener•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: No limitations at minicamp•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Feels confident in health of heel•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Could take part in 'excluded eight'•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Could play if season resumes•