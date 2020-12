Capela (Achilles) said he'll have a minutes restriction "in the 20s" for Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old missed the first two games of the season due to the left Achilles soreness, but he'll make his debut with the Hawks on Monday. Capela averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 32.8 minutes for Houston last season, though he'll have a smaller workload in his first game for Atlanta.