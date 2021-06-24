Capela ended with 12 points (6-9 FG), 19 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over Milwaukee.

Capela produced yet another double-double in the victory but it was his intangible production that was perhaps the biggest takeaway. Not only did he rack up more than adequate contributions on both ends of the floor, but he also limited Brook Lopez to just seven points and two rebounds in 20 minutes. By removing Lopez from the equation, the Hawks were able to attack the rim a little more with the Bucks down a rim protector.