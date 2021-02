Capela recorded six points (3-14 FG), 17 rebounds and one assist Thursday in a 112-91 home loss to the Jazz.

Capela's performance against Utah was quite mixed. On the one hand, he grabbed more rebounds than DPOY Rudy Gobert (12) despite Atlanta's overall issues with scoring. However, Capela was also limited by Gobert and missed a season-high 11 shots en route to another loss. He will try for a better performance when the Hawks host the Raptors on Saturday.