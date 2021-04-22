Capela is dealing with back soreness after Wednesday's overtime loss to the Knicks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He delivered 25 points (12-17 FG, 1-5 FT), 22 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 41 minutes.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the second half when he took a hard fall on his back, but he remained in the contest after it initially appeared he wouldn't be able to continue. Coach Nate McMillan said he expects Capela to be battling some pain Thursday, so the big man should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Heat.
