Capela registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 win over the Magic.

The 26-year-old now has seven double-doubles over his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 13.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Capela is averaging a career-high 14.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in his seventh year in the NBA. He'll look to end the regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the Rockets.