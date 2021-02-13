Capela posted 14 points (7-11 FG), 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Capela logged 21 minutes for the second straight game -- his lowest amount since he played 20 minutes in his first two appearances of the campaign -- but made the most of them, as he delivered another double-double while registering multiple blocks for the 11th time over his last 13 games. During that 13-game stretch, Capela has recorded nine double-doubles and a triple-double as well.