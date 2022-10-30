Capela registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Milwaukee.

Capela has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of his last four contests, but he only has two double-doubles to show for it since he's been struggling massively on the offensive end of the court. The big man has yet to score 15 points in a game, and while he remains a decent fantasy asset in most formats, the lack of a consistent offensive output certainly hinders his upside.