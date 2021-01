Capela had 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over the Nets.

Capela grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second straight game, but the bigger news for fantasy managers is that he played 30 minutes after being limited in his first two appearances. The big man's six assists established a new career-best. He had just one game with more than three assists last season (39 appearances).