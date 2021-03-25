Capela scored 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-8 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 110-108 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Capela secured his second consecutive double-double, giving him 27 on the season in only 38 games played. The center has been a force on both sides of the floor, as he's also recorded a block in 19 consecutive contests. When healthy, Capela is one of the league's best rebounders and shot blockers. He's averaged 15.0 points, 15.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last three games.