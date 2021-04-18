Capela registered 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 FT), 24 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Pacers.

Believe it or not, Sunday's impressive rebounding performance wasn't a career-high for the 26-year-old, but hauling in 24 boards isn't too shabby. Capela has been dominant lately, averaging 20.4 points, 17.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in the last five games. The fifth-seeded Hawks have now won four of their last five games thanks in large part due to the seventh-year center's outstanding play. He'll look to keep it going Tuesday at home against the Magic.