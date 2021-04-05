Capela delivered 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

Capela posted his seventh double-double over his last eight contests, and he has been a dominant presence on the glass this season -- he has recorded double-digit boards in all but five appearances during the current campaign. Capela has also embraced a bigger role on offense and it's safe to classify him as a nightly double-double threat that also makes a big impact on defense. He has recorded multiple blocks in three straight games as well.