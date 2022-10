Capela (thumb) participated in Monday's practice session, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Capela was held out of Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans due to a right thumb sprain, but his return to practice is a good sign as the Hawks prepare for Wednesday's season-opener against the Rockets. His official status will be determined when the team releases its injury report, but it looks like Capela is on track to be available for Opening Night.