Capela is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Capela has been playing through a hand injury over the past two games, and he should do so again Friday. Across his past five appearances, the center is averaging 17.0 points, 17.8 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists in 34.6 minutes.