Capela (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 26-year-old made his season debut Monday and had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes, but he's still managing the a sore left Achilles. Capela is expected to play Wednesday and should continue ramping up his workload.