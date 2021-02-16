Capela notched 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist across 36 minutes in Monday's loss at the Knicks.

Capela has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but two games this season, and while he's also made strides as a scorer of late with three 15-point games over his last five appearances, most of his value comes on defense and on the glass. Capela has grabbed at least 13 rebounds in seven of his last 11 contests.