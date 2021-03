Capela notched nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, five blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Raptors.

Capela couldn't reach the 10-point plateau, but he made up for those offensive shortcomings with a strong effort on the glass and on defense. He has registered three or more blocks in four of his last five games while routinely grabbing double-digit boards, so he's always going to produce even if he has an off night offensively from time to time.