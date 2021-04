Capela registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 21 rebounds, an assist and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Capela registered his third game with 20 or more rebounds this season, and the versatile big man also extended his streak of double-doubles to eight contests. Capela has also scored 15-plus points in four of his last five appearances and is making a huge impact on both ends of the court for the Hawks.