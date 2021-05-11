Capela had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 22 rebounds and four blocks in Monday's win over Washington.

Capela bounced back from a poor showing against the Pacers on Thursday (10 points, nine rebounds, 0 blocks) with a huge night on the glass. The big man has been among the league's best rebounders all season, and this was his sixth game with at least 20 boards. Capela also blocked at least four shots for the ninth time in 61 games.