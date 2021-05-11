Capela had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 22 rebounds and four blocks in Monday's win over Washington.
Capela bounced back from a poor showing against the Pacers on Thursday (10 points, nine rebounds, 0 blocks) with a huge night on the glass. The big man has been among the league's best rebounders all season, and this was his sixth game with at least 20 boards. Capela also blocked at least four shots for the ninth time in 61 games.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in limited minutes•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Records another double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Grabs 15 boards in 17 minutes•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Officially available Friday•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Expected to play•