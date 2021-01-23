Capela finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Capela was simply on another level during Friday's blowout victory, recording the first triple-double of his career. The 10 blocked shots were easily a career-best and he is playing the best basketball of his career right now. His current production does seem as though it will regress at some point but he looks healthy. Rather than trying to sell high, perhaps you should simply sit back and enjoy the ride.