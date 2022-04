Capela (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

This is big news for the Hawks, who have been without Capela since losing him in their do-or-die play-in victory over the Cavaliers. If the center returns, he could be on a minutes limit and/or come off the bench. Onyeka Okongwu could be in line for fewer minutes in that case.