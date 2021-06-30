Capela is questionable for Thursday's Game 5 against the Bucks due to right eye inflammation, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Capela was hit in the face at the end of Game 4 and exited the contest without much time remaining. If he's unable to play Thursday, more playing time would be available for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins and Solomon Hill.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Heads to locker room•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Plays role to perfection in win•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Scores 14 with 11 boards•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Records another double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Secures 15 boards, Hawks go up 3-1•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Double-double in Game 3 win•