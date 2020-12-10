Capela is questionable for Friday's preseason opener against the Magic due to right ankle soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Capela seems to have suffered the injury recently, and it could keep him out of the preseason opener. If that's the case, we'll likely see John Collins, Bruno Fernando and Nathan Knight occupy the majority of center minutes.
