Capela (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Capela is dealing with right hand soreness coming off a monster performance in Friday's win over the Timberwolves in which he had a triple-double featuring 10 blocks. If he is forced to miss Sunday's contest, rookie Onyeka Okongwu could slide into a larger role.
