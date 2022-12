Capela is questionable for Monday's meeting with the Grizzlies due to left achilles soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Considering the Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back and Capela sat out one half of the team's only other back-to-back this season, he may be given the night off to recover after extending his streak to eight consecutive double-doubles Sunday. If that were to be the case, Onyeka Okongwu would step into his place as the starting center.