Capella is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left heel pain, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Capela presumably picked up this injury in Saturday's victory over the Kings. His status likely will depend on how his foot is feeling closer to tipoff. Onyeka Okongwu (adductor) is also listed as questionable but would be the prime beneficiary of a Capela absence if that ends up being the situation.