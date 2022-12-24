Capela is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to cramping in his right calf, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Capela accumulated 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 25 minutes before exiting the game. He will have several days to recover before Atlanta's next game against the Pacers on Tuesday. Onyeka Okongwu would be the prime beneficiary if he ultimately has to miss any more time, while Frank Kaminsky could also enter the rotation.