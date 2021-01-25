Capela (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Capela was held out of Sunday's loss to Milwaukee due to a sore right hand, and the Hawks will wait to see how he feels Tuesday before updating his status. Capela has been on a tear of late, averaging 22.0 points, 18.8 rebounds and 5.5 blocks over his last four contests. He punctuated that run with 13 points, 19 boards and 10 blocks in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.