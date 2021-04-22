Capela (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Capela has been playing excellently lately. Over the past six games, he's averaged 19.8 points, 19.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 35.2 minutes. If he sits out Friday, more minutes would be available for Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight.
