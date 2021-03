Capela (heel) is questionable for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Capela has sat out the past two games with pain in his left heel and could retake the court Thursday. Onyeka Okongwu (hip) is also questionable, which could leave the Hawks without their two top centers. Nathan Knight should see increased run if Capela and Okongwu remain sidelined.