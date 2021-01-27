The Hawks list Capela (hand) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to the Bucks with a sore right hand, Capela didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup Tuesday. He started and played 35 minutes in the Hawks' 108-99 win over the Clippers, accruing 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist. Assuming he escaped that game without any setbacks, Capela should be cleared to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set ahead of Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.