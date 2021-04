Capela is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies due to left Achilles soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Capela is at risk for missing his first game since March 16, as he's dealing with some Achilles soreness on the second game of a back-to-back. If he's ultimately ruled out, Onyeka Okongwu, Nathan Knight and Bruno Fernando are all candidates to see extra run.