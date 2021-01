Capela is questionable for Wednesday's game at Phoenix due to right hand soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Monday's win over the Sixers, when he had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes Onyeka Okongwu (toe) is probable and should see run at center if Capela is unavailable Wednesday.