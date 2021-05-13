Capela is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to right heel pain, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Capela has dealt with foot, heel and Achilles pain during various points of the season, and the issue appears to be affecting him again. If he sits out Thursday, Onyeka Okongwu is likely to draw the start.
