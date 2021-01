Capela had seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Hornets.

The 26-year-old has now failed to reach double-digit points in four of seven games this season, but he's posted double-digit rebounds in every game but his season debut when he had nine boards. Capela is averaging 9.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.4 minutes this season.