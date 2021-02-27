Capela scored 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 FT) to go along with 21 rebounds, one steal and four blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder.

Capela dominated the Thunder on the glass to top 20 rebounds for the second time this season. He also continued to swat shots at a prolific rate and now has three or more blocks in three of his last five contests. The only blemish on Capela's stat line was his struggles from the free-throw line, though he did manage to score efficiently from the field.