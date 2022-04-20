General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Capela (knee) has restarted strength exercises and will be re-evaluated Friday, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

If Capela is determined to have made significant progress in his recovery from the hyperextended right knee when he's re-examined Friday, he could be cleared to resume on-court work. Even so, it's unlikely that Capela would be immediately ready for full-contact, full-court practices, so the 27-year-old may have a tough time getting the green light to play in the Hawks' first-round series with the Heat, unless it ends up being pushed to six or seven games.