Capela reiterated Thursday that he's fully healthy after dealing with a heel injury last season, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Due to a plantar fascia injury, Capela never appeared in a game for the Hawks after coming over from Houston at the deadline. But the big man was able to participate in a minicamp back in September, so there's no reason to believe he'll be less than 100 percent to begin the 2020-21 season. Capela, who last played in an NBA game on Jan. 29, is penciled in as the Hawks' starting center.