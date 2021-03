Capela produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Clippers.

Although he is sometimes overlooked, Capela is putting together a stellar season for the Hawks. The center currently leads the league in offensive rebounds and total rebound percentage and also ranks 10th in the league with a field-goal percentage of 57.7 percent.