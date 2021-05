Capela scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Capela picked up his third consecutive double-double and also picked up a handful of defensive stats. It was the center's 44th double-double of the season, which is the third-most in the NBA (trails only Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook). Capela has averaged 12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across his last four games.